Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coherus BioSciences traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 5014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $995.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

