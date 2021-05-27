Coin Artist Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,734.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3,734.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00083902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00951943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.33 or 0.09561215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00093768 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

COIN is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.