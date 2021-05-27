CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $19.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00086847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00018504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00987867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.10 or 0.09749528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00092552 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars.

