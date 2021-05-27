Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.65 and last traded at $179.04. Approximately 5,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 27,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFXA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth about $34,468,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 96.8% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 343,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 168,884 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after acquiring an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 12.7% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,722 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

About Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

