Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.65 and last traded at $179.04. Approximately 5,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 27,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.
About Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
