Colliers Securities Downgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Neutral

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AESE opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.