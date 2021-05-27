Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $199.70. 21,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,235. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.