Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.64. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

