Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

