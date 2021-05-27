Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.34%.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

