Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.34%.
NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $57.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.
Recommended Story: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.