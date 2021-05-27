Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

