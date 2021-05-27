Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $625.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.