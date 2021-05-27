Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,269,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $189.28 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,720.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.