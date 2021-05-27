Comerica Bank Sells 1,518 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,286 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

