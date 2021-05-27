Comerica Bank Sells 613 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Genesco worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 136.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genesco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GCO opened at $58.32 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $872.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.