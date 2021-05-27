Comerica Bank Sells 83,304 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $541,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $650.16 million, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

