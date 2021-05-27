Commerce Bank Buys 130 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carvana by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total value of $10,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.73, for a total value of $2,888,037.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,020,707 shares of company stock valued at $275,724,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $259.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.48 and a 200 day moving average of $264.00. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

