Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

