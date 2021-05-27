Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.