Commerce Bank Purchases New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,476 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $2.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.