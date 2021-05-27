Commerce Bank Trims Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 10,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $185.07 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,200. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

