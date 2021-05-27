Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

