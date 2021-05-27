Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $181.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $173.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $768.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $823.85 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.74. 7,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,127. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $76.80.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,017 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.