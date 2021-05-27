Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.