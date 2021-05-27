Comparing Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meta Financial Group and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.96%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.72%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than First Merchants.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 22.55% 14.11% 1.47% First Merchants 30.18% 8.95% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Financial Group and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.06 $104.72 million $2.43 21.02 First Merchants $558.43 million 4.44 $148.60 million $2.74 16.64

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity and home improvement loans, and agricultural loans for the purchase of farmland, livestock, farm machinery and equipment, seed, fertilizer, and other farm-related products, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates ten full-service branch and 14 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

