Comparing Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NVIDIA and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 5 26 1 2.88 Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50

NVIDIA currently has a consensus target price of $643.15, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Given NVIDIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $16.68 billion 23.44 $4.33 billion $8.24 76.21 Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 6.53 $1.70 billion $2.69 40.01

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Electron. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 25.98% 34.54% 19.65% Tokyo Electron 16.97% 26.11% 17.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NVIDIA pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokyo Electron pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NVIDIA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Tokyo Electron on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

