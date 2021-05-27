Comparing Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vine Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 5.88 $121.82 million $0.47 20.68

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Vine Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vine Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 1 1 3.50

Vine Energy presently has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.30%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Vine Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vine Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Vine Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

