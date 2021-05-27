Computer Modelling Group (CMG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE: CMG) recently:

5/21/2021 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

5/21/2021 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

5/20/2021 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CMG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.23. 2,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,559. The company has a market cap of C$419.90 million and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.58. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2609386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

