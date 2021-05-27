Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post sales of $309.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.20 million and the highest is $327.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $179.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 2,741,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

