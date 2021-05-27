Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.86

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 67513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

