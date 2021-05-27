Conflux Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.53 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $322.59 million and $4.53 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,155.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.60 or 0.07137215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $778.18 or 0.01987427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.96 or 0.00510678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00667496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.00467873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00388501 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 836,517,545 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

