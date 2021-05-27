Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock.
Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter.
Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.