Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter.

CFF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

