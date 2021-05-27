ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.95

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 91077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,137,723 shares of company stock worth $13,239,992. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

