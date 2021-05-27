ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 6%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 273,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,909,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,137,723 shares of company stock worth $13,239,992. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ContextLogic by 855.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 641,224 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $297,000. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.