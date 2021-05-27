ContextLogic (WISH) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ContextLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares ContextLogic and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContextLogic
|$2.54 billion
|-$745.00 million
|-1.39
|ContextLogic Competitors
|$15.45 billion
|$709.82 million
|10.17
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ContextLogic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContextLogic
|1
|4
|10
|0
|2.60
|ContextLogic Competitors
|210
|1009
|3097
|59
|2.69
ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 181.26%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 21.74%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares ContextLogic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContextLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ContextLogic Competitors
|-4.56%
|-6.81%
|0.53%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
45.1% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
ContextLogic peers beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
ContextLogic Company Profile
ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.