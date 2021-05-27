ContextLogic (WISH) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ContextLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.39 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 10.17

ContextLogic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ContextLogic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 210 1009 3097 59 2.69

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 181.26%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 21.74%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.56% -6.81% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ContextLogic peers beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

