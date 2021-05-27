CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font Sells 400 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

