CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CorVel by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.01. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,614,749 shares in the company, valued at $686,280,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,724 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,635. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

