County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.17% of County Bancorp worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

ICBK opened at $23.94 on Thursday. County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

