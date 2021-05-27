Covesting Achieves Market Cap of $9.03 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.00987179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.82 or 0.09682821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (COV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.