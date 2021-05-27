Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

CRAWA stock remained flat at $$27.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

