Credit Suisse Group Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $18.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

