Credit Suisse Group Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $205.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.71. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

