Credit Suisse Group Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $427.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $403.00 to $427.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $357.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.61. Deere & Company has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

