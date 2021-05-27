Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Stake Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -657.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

