Critical Contrast: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amgen 2 9 14 0 2.48

Amgen has a consensus price target of $255.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Amgen 28.16% 93.84% 14.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 69.27 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Amgen $25.42 billion 5.39 $7.26 billion $16.60 14.37

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Summary

Amgen beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

