Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. Croda International has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

