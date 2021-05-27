Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CRT stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.