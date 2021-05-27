Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRT stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

