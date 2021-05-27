Crown (CRW) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Crown has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $6,944.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,939.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $732.44 or 0.01930538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.81 or 0.00471292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00051139 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001584 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004447 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,267,802 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

