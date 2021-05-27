Crowns Price Tops $13.28 on Major Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Crowns has a total market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $13.28 or 0.00034384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowns has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00081328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00974635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.88 or 0.09616402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00093428 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,447 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

