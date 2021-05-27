Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $3.39 billion and $83.22 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00087219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00984093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.73 or 0.09635328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00092327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.