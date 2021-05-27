Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $63.89 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00082406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.24 or 0.00949322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.64 or 0.09512364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.